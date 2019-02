ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Baroness Sayeeda Warsi Wednesday called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the regional situation.

She was leading a delegation which included Naz Shah, Load Rogan, Faisal Rashid Members of UK Parliament and Jon Davis. Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari was also present during the meeting, PM office media wing in a press release said.