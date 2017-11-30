Barlas posted as DG EP Wing

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):Zahoor Ahmad Barlas, a BS-20 officer of the Information Group has been posted as Director General (BS-21), External Publicity Wing in Information and Broadcasting Division with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to a notification issued here Thursday, Barlas was currently working as Joint Secretary Information and Broadcasting Division Islamabad.

The posting has been made with the approval of the competent authority i.e., Prime Minister, the notification added.