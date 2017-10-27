Barjees urges UN, Int’l community, India to resolve Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Chaudhry M Barjees Tahir on Friday

urged the United Nation, international community and India to resolve the issue of Kashmir for

permanent peace in the region.

The problem of Kashmir should be resolved according to the resolution of United Nation and wishes of

the Kashmiri people living in Indian Occupied valley, he said while talking to PTV.

The India was involved in human rights violations and killing of hundred of thousands of Kashmiri

people, he said.

The Organizations of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Turkey, China and Russia also in favor of addressing

the lingering dispute of Kashmir through dialogue and peaceful means, he said.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government after coming into power in 2013 elections had

apprised the world about the plight of Kahsmiri people living in Indian Held Kashmir, he

said.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had highlighted the issue of Kashmir at UN General Assembly and

other important forums so that Kashmiri could have their freedom rights from 700,000 Indian

Armed forces deployed in the Occupied valley for suppressing the struggle of Kashmiris.

India did not allow the HR organizations to visit Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, while Pakistan had

given permission to all such organizations to visit areas of liberated Kashmir here, he said.

The Federal Minister said that Pakistan would continue diplomatic and political support for Kashmir cause.

He said international community should realize the fact that peace cannot be maintained in the region

without the resolution of Kashmir issue.

Barjees Tahir said that India should come forward for dialogue with Pakistan for peaceful solution of Kashmir.