Barjees inaugurates GB stall at tourist exhibition in Berlin

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP): Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit

Baltistan Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir inaugurated Pakistan Gilgit

Baltistan stall at ITB Berlin International Travel and Tourist exhibition in Berlin.

Talking to media on this occasion, the minister said that prime

objective of participation in the prestigious travel and tourist exhibition was to project the soft image of Pakistan, said a message received here Thursday.

He said that Pakistan has great potential in tourism as it has high

mountain ranges like Himalayas and Karakoram.

Pakistan enjoys great tourism diversity in form of majestic meadows,

beautiful lakes and Indus river civilizations of Harappa and Moenjodaro.

He said that Pakistan is also home to five out of 14, 8000 meters high

peaks of the world.

The minister said that priority of Pakistan would be to restore the

confidence of foreign tourists, adding security environment in Pakistan has improved remarkably since 2013.

Not a single incident of sabotage has been reported in Gilgit Baltistan for last couple of years, he added.

He said more than a million domestic tourists visited Gilgit Baltistan

last year only, which truly reflected the safe security environment of the region.

Moreover a high altitude police unit has been established in Gilgit

Baltistan in order to provide security to foreign tourist and trekkers.

He said that Pakistan has been the frontline state in war against

terrorism and it sacrificed thousands of precious lives and suffered loss of nearly US $ 100 billion for sake of making entire world safer.

He said that Pakistan’s success against terrorism was being

acknowledged by the international community and publications.

However it is now an obligation of the international community to

come forward and play its due role in revival of Pakistan’s tourism industry.

The minister said that in addition to the security environment, the

government has chalked out tourism friendly policies like provision of visa on arrival to tourists visiting Pakistan through designated tourist operators.

The new Gilgit Baltistan tourism policy envisions large scale

infrastructure development in order to facilitate tourists.

After implementation, this policy would also boost private sector

investment for providing better services to tourists.

He said that government plans to increase tourist traffic by 10 percent every year.

The ITB Berlin (Internationale Tourismus Borse Berlin) is the world’s

largest tourism trade fair. Over 180 countries throughout the world are participating in this exhibition.