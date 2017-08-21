Barjees condemns Indian atrocities on Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): Federal Minister for Gilgit Baltistan

and Kashmir Affairs (GB&AJK) Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir Sunday

said the Indian violence against people of occupied Kashmir couldn’t

make them back off from their demand for right to self

determination.

In a statement, the minister strongly condemned the extra

judicial murders of unarmed Kashmiri youth and increasing Indian

forces atrocities against people in Kashmir valley.

He said the Kashmiri people had observed the 15th August, the

Indian National Day, as black day that had reflected their resolve

that they didn’t ever want to stay with India at any cost.

Despite converting the IHK into jail, suspension of

internet and television service by India– thousands of Kashmiris

including men, women and children came out in streets to record

their protest against India possession, he said.

Asia Indrabi, he said, had been detained under a black law of

Public Safety Act that shows Indian fears from Kashmiri women.

The minister said there was no missing day when a funeral

didn’t carried out from any house of Kashmir due to India

aggression.

This was the sad fact, Barjees Tahir said, that the youth

fighting for their freedom were being declared as terrorists. How was

this possible that thousands of people attend funeral prayer a

terrorist, he questioned.

Pakistan would continue its moral support to the Kashmiri

people and highlight Indian inhuman activities before the

International community and United Nations.

He demanded the international community to end its dual policy

and play its role to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance of UN

resolutions.