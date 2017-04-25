Bari picked in All Time XI of Great Test Match Fielders

LAHORE, Apr 25 (APP): Former Pakistani wicket-keeper Wasim Bari (1967-1984) has been picked in the all-time XI of great test match fielders as a specialist gloveman for being sure-handed and reliable.

The April edition of The Cricket Monthly has chosen the XI comprising those Who Would Have No Chance of Getting Into Other All-Time Test XIs as Batsmen or Bowlers’ and has been selected on the premise that the following players would have no chance of making to any XI as they predated the short-format era.

“Behind the stumps, however, Bari was unobtrusively superb, highly regarded by team-mates and contemporaries. He was sure-handed and reliable to both spin and pace, in a manner that, it is fair to say, not all of his successors in the Pakistan team have been. Mentioning no Kamran Akmals”, writes Andy Zaltzman.

He further writes, Pakistan’s stalwart gloveman Wasim Bari was one of the last of the great old-school specialists. Bari was the first (of, to date, four) to take seven catches in a Test innings (versus New Zealand, in Auckland in 1979, all taken off seamers), and the last (of five) to make two or more stumpings in both innings of a Test (against Australia at the MCG in 1977, all off left-arm spinner Iqbal Qasim).

The players chosen for the XI have played against one another over the past 150 years since 1870s. Zaltzman, in his article, elaborates that two players have been chosen from eight different test nations with a qualification criterion of a maximum maximum batting average and minimum bowling average of 35 and a minimum of 15 test matches played.

The XI includes (1) Slip: Bryan Young (NZ) 1993-1999, (2) mid off:

Alec Bannerman (Aus) 1879-1893, (3) long leg: Russel Endean (SA) 1951-1958, (4) cover-point: Hemu Adhikari (Ind) 1947-1959, (5) Captain, gully: Vic Richardson (Aus) 1924-1936, (6) slip: Len Braund (Eng) 1901-1908, (7) extra cover: Gilbert Jessop (Eng) 1899-1912, (8) short leg: Eknath Solkar (Ind) 1969-1977, (9) bowler: Darren Sammy (WI) 2007-2013, (10) mid on: Upal Chandana (SL) 1999-2005, (11) wicketkeeper: Wasim Bari (Pak) 1967-19884 with (12) John Dyson (Aus) 1977-1984 as the twelfth man.