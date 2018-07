ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate Tahir Mahmood Khan has won election from Baloshistan Assembly constituency PB-28 Quetta-V by securing 5,700 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Naseem Ur Rehman of PMLN stood second by getting 3,836 votes. The third position was grabbed by Pakhtunkhwa PPPP’s Iqbal Hussain Shah by securing 1,016 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 36.18%.