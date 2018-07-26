BAP’s Saleem Ahmed wins PB-15 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate Saleem Ahmed has won election from Balochistan Assembly constituency PB-15 Sohbat Pur by securing 17,298 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, National Party candidate Muhammad Dauraan stood second by getting 8,836 votes while Nisar Ahmed of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf grabbed third position by securing 5,956 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 44.94%.