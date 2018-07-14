BAP to continue Raisani’s mission of restoring peace in Balochistan: Jam Kamal

QUETTA, Jul 14 (APP):President Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday said BAP leadership would continue Raisani’s mission of restoring peace in Balochistan.

He said enemies of Pakistan were engaged in instrumenting nefarious plans for creating political instability in Balochistan.

He expressed these views while talking to different delegates here Saturday. Secretary General BAP Manzoor Ahmed Kakar was also present on this occasion.

Jam Kamal said the sacrifices rendered by patriotic leadership of Balochistan in this ongoing war against terrorism and extremism would not go waste. This terrorist attack on the Balochistan Awami party’s candidate had targeted the upcoming democratic transition in Pakistan.

He further said Siraj Raisani was a devoted Pakistani, who sacrificed his dearest son and ultimately

lost his own life also in one of the deadliest attacks in the country’s history.

He said Siraj Raisani was a brave person and Pakistani nation would never forget the history Raisani wrote with his blood.

He further said the entire nation and institutions must unite to counter terrorism, adding the enemy wanted instability during the extremely important electoral process.

Paying homage to the martyrs of Mastung blast, he said the entire nation had stood united against terrorism.