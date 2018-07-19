BAP claims to shape vital political decision in Balochistan: Jam Kamal

QUETTA, Jul 19 (APP):Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) President Jam Kamal Khan on

Thursday said with formation of BAP important political decision of this region

would be decided in Balochistan.

He said this while addressing a delegation of various at BAP

provincial secretariat here.

BAP Secretary Information Chaudhry Shabir

Ahmed and other party leaders were also present on the occasion.

“BAP’s election manifesto is exemplary which comprise

prosperity, development processes, restoration of peace, and other etc in

province”, Jam Kamal said.

He said the joining of all young women including minority women

to BAP was an important move for sustainable development in the area. “Our

Youth are agents of change and they will put the Balochistan on development way

with their determination in future”, he added.

Jam Kamal said we are stand with youth and

Balochistan could be lead peace-loving society.

He said youth of Balochistan would get technical educations to avail opportunities

of China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) which was mega project of country and it

would bring progress and prosperity in country including Balochistan after

completion of it.