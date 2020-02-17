Banks asked to start collecting Hajj applications from Monday

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has asked the designated branches of 13 scheduled banks to start collecting applications for Government Hajj Scheme from Monday (February 24).

In a letter written to Deputy Governor State Bank, the ministry directed the banks to collect Hajj applications continuously till March 04 including on closed holidays – Saturday and Sunday to facilitate the intending pilgrims.

The across country designated branches of Habib Banks Limited, United Bank Limited, National Bank of Pakistan, Muslim Commercial Bank, Allied Bank of Pakistan, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Bank of Punjab, Meezan Bank, Bank of AL Falah, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Bank Al Habib Limited, Faysal Bank and Askari Bank Limited has been authorized to collect hajj applications alongwith the hajj dues.

According to sources, the Hajj package from Karachi, Sukkur, Quetta has been further reduced to Rs 455,695 each while Rs 463,445 would be charged from Faisalabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Sialkot, Multan, Rahimyar Khan excluding sacrifice. A sum of Rs 23,035 would for charged for sacrifice.