Banks asked to collect details of Benami accounts themselves

ISLAMABAD, Jul 22 (APP):The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Monday asked all the banks to collect details of benami accounts of their account holders themselves.

According to FBR statement, the Chairman of the board, Syed Mohammad Shabbar Zaidi wrote to the heads of all banks, asking them to collect the details under the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act 2017.

“The FBR does not want to directly contact account holders so that peoples’ trust on the board remains intact,” he said adding that the information provided about the benami accounts would be kept confidential.