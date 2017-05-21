Banking Mohtasib pays farewell call on President

KARACHI, May 21 (APP): Banking Mohtasib Anis ul Hasnain Sunday paid a farewell call on President Mamnoon Hussain and apprised him about the performance of his institution.

The President commended the Banking Mohtasib on discharging his responsibilities with honesty and hard work, a press release said.

Praising the performance of the institution of Banking Mohtasib, the President said that resolving the issues of traders and industrialists created harmony in the society and further built up confidence of the people in the state.

This provided impetus to industrial and trade activities and strengthened the national economy, he added.

The President also praised the measures taken by the Banking Mohtasib for resolving the banking related issues.