Bank of China’s operation in Pakistan to further promote economic activities between two countries: PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (APP):: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that launching of Bank of China’s operations in Pakistan would be a significant milestone in further strengthening of banking ties and promotion of economic activities between the two countries

The Prime Minister stated this while talking to Chen Siqing, Chairman Bank of China, who called

on him at Prime Minister’s Office.

Referring to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Prime Minister observed that

the flagship initiative was a clear manifestation of the firm commitment of the leadership of the two countries to work in close collaboration for the socio-economic development of not only the people

of the two countries but also for the region and beyond.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the huge economic potential and vast opportunities created

by the CPEC project and observed that the Government of Pakistan was committed to providing every possible facilitation to the foreign investors and business community in undertaking profitable business ventures in the country.

The Prime Minister reiterated government’s commitment towards extending all possible

support and cooperation to the Bank of China in successfully carrying out its operations in the country.

Chen Siqing thanked the Prime Minister for support and cooperation extended for the launching of Bank of China’s operations in Pakistan.