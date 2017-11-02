Bangladesh’s High Commissioner summoned to Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (APP):The Foreign Office here Thursday summoned the High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Islamabad by the Director General (South Asia & SAARC) to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in order to register protest on the use of undiplomatic language in a Note Verbale, on an incident of obscure origin.

According to Foreign Office’s spokesperson, the High Commissioner was conveyed that sharing of a video by a third party cannot be attributed to Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka. Also, that Pakistan has been pursuing a policy of maintaining friendly and cordial ties with Bangladesh.

“Pakistan desires to move forward in accordance with the Tripartite Agreement of 1974 wherein the Prime Minister of Bangladesh desired that the people of Bangladesh should “forget the past and make a fresh start” .