Bangladeshi media delegation visits Badshahi Mosque, Royal Fort

LAHORE, Jul 01 (APP):A ten-member Bangladeshi media delegation on Sunday visited Badshahi Mosque and Royal Fort(Badshahi Qila) here.

The delegation visited Wahga Border and various news channel offices, Arfa Kareem Tower, Anarkali Bazar and other localities of the city.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Bangladeshi delegation on the invitation of the government of Pakistan had reached Pakistan on June 25.