Bangladesh women team tour to help resume international cricket: Bismah

LAHORE, Oct 24 (APP):Pakistan women cricket team captain, Bismah Maroof Thursday said the tour of Bangladesh women team was a step forward in the full resumption of international cricket in the country.

“We are thankful to the Bangladesh team for their tour to Pakistan to play three T20 internationals and two one day internationals and definitely this tour will supplement the ongoing efforts of the Pakistan Cricket Board for bringing international cricket in the country,” she said at the trophy unveiling of Pak-Bangladesh series along with touring captain, Salma Khatun here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The home captain promised exciting series during the series and described Bangladesh ‘tough opponent’.

“We look forward to thrilling and entertaining cricket during the matches and we are confident that Pak team will excel in all departments of the game to aim for success,” she added.

To a question she said Pakistan women cricket team’s main strength have always been its bowlers, both pace and spin attack, and called upon the fellow colleagues to demonstrate all round performance, both with the ball and bat to outsmart the visiting side.

“It is not fair to depend or have reliance on one department ,our batters should also perform to share the burden as in today’s competitive cricket every player in the team needs to perform to a higher level to enhance teams performance,” said Bismah.

Pakistan will be missing the experience and valuable services of ace all rounder, Sana Mir and Nida Dar.

Sana is currently on a visit of America to receive the Asia Game Changer award which is a big honour not only for her but also for the country. Nida is currently taking part in the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia.

“Definitely they are the experienced players and their absence will make a big difference but we will be working hard to fill the void,” she added. Sana is expected to join the team on October 26 ,the day three T20 international gets underway.

To a question she said they will not underestimate the touring side in the tour as T20 cricket requires display of fast paced cricket and every team stands equal chance in the match.

Regarding Nida’s participation in the Big Bash League in Australia, she said representing the country should be the top priority for any player but it was PCB’s decision to allow her to play in the league.

Bismah said she is excited to play at home ground in front of home crowd as international cricket returns to Pakistan after a long gap.

“Every player is eager to demonstrate best of her ability and all the players are passionate to put up good performance in their own arena,” said the home captain.

Pakistan captain said the former foreign coach of the team, Mark Coles helped a lot to improve teams performance and was a great source of learning for the players.

Bangladesh’s captain Salam said they look to a tough and thrilling series. She expressed her gratitude to PCB for inviting them to tour Pakistan.

“I have good experience and memories of playing in Pakistan and earlier we played at Karachi which was a pleasant experience,” she said. She expressed the hope that this tour will add to the experience and confidence of her side.

“Pakistan is a superior side in view of their international ranking and definitely the home side will be going all out against us and they will be a tough opponent to beat in their own backyard,” said Salma adding “We will playing good cricket regardless of results”.

She said her side has good batters and bowlers who are full of fighting spirit to beat Pakistan.

The opening clash of the three-match T20I series will be played on Saturday, with the subsequent to games set to be staged on October 28 and 30 respectively.