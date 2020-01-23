Bangladesh team tour ‘a step forward’ for complete resumption of int’l cricket in Pakistan: Zaheer Abbas

LAHORE, Jan 23 (APP):Former President of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Zaheer Abbas Thursday said that the visit of the Bangladesh cricket team is a step forward for the complete resumption of international cricket in Pakistan.

“Our country is on right track to stage international cricket and to host foreign teams in a best possible way “, he told APP on the eve of the start of the three T20 international match series between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Gadaffi stadium.

“The former Pakistan captain said the visit of Bangladesh side has its own importance in many ways and it will help in restoring the confidence of the visiting side to come again for playing a two test series in coming months”.

The former test cricketer said it was positive sign that foreign teams have started visiting Pakistan and by that way the country is re-establishing its reputation as a country which is safe to hold international cricket events on regular basis.

“With international cricket being played in Pakistan a new era of cricket has begun in the country which is evident from the successful tour of the Lankan team after a gap of almost one decade and with the matches of the Pakistan Super League”,said the former batting great also known as ” run making machine” in his illustrious cricket career.

He said it is an ideal opportunity for the spectators to enjoy three back to back T20 international matches in their own backyard to see the home players in action.

“After this series we will be watching the entire edition of action packed Pakistan Super League first time in Pakistan followed by the tour of Bangladesh team for two test series which are the clear indicators that things are moving in right direction for the resumption of complete international cricket in Pakistan”, said Zaheer Abbas also known as Asian Bradman.

He said the playing at home will add to the confidence of Pakistani players who will be eager to display their talent and technique for the delight of home diehard fans.

“The tour of Bangladesh team will definitely add to Pakistan’s respect and prestige for staging international cricket as the visits of the foreign teams always prove as confidence building measures”,he said adding,”It will help in bringing back more international cricket in near future”, he added.

The former Pakistan said top level security is being provided to the Bangladesh side on the same pattern the way other foreign teams were given security during their visits to Pakistan.

“Country’s armed forces have put in a lot of efforts to bring back security to normal level to ensure the return of international cricket to the country “, he said adding,”PCB’s role in the resumption of international cricket is appreciable as it is inviting officials of top cricket boards of the world and the ICC to visit Pakistan during such series to oversee the security arrangements being made for the visiting team”.

“Cricket is a binding force and adds to our national unity and brotherhood,it is the identity of Pakistan globally due to country’s excellence in the game and its past and present achievements in different formats of the game”, he asserted.