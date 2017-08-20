Bangladesh offers 23 seats in medical colleges to Pakistani students

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): The Bangladesh government has offered

23 seats to Pakistan students for doing MBBS/BDS courses in its

Governmnet medical colleges on self-finance basis for academic

session 2018 under South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation

(Saarc) quota.

Applications must be submitted to National Testing Services

(NTS) by September 14th, 2017. 2017.

The selected students will have to pay tuition fee and other

charges, which are at par with rates for local students of

Bangladesh, said an official of ministry of Inter Provincial

Coordination (IPC).

Talking to APP, he said the selection will be made on merit

and based on scores in NTS test. Provincial/regional quota will be

observed as per government rules.

The final selection will be made by the donor country and

their decisions will be acceptable to all, he said.

He said those candidates who have Passed Higher Secondary

Examination or equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry and

Biology as their major/compulsory subjects.

In the subject of Biology should not less than 65% marks in

F.Sc or equivalent examinations.

Students awaiting result for F.Sc examination are not eligible to

apply, he said.