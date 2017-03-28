Bangladesh High Commission hosts reception for Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, March 28 (APP): In observance of the 46th Anniversary of

Independence and National Day, the Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad hosted a reception Monday night at a local hotel.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan Tarik Ahsan, his wife and

officers of the high commission welcomed the guests at the ceremony.

The reception was attended, among others, by Federal State Minister for Education, Professional Trainings and Standards in Higher Education of Pakistan Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman and Members of the National Assembly, high civil/military officials, businessmen, journalists, members of civil society, cultural community and social elite of Pakistan, ambassadors/ high commissioners, diplomats and defence advisers of different embassies/ high commissions, heads of international organizations, officers and officials of Bangladesh High Commission along with their spouses and expatriate Bangladeshis.

The official part of the reception included playing of national anthems

of Bangladesh and Pakistan; speeches by Tarik Ahsan and cutting of the anniversary cake by the state minister, Bangladesh High Commissioner along with ambassadors and high commissioners of SAARC countries and other dignitaries present.

Tarik Ahsan, while delivering his address, recalled with profound respect the contribution of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the valiant freedom fighters and martyrs to the achievement of independence.

He remarked that pursuing the ideals of the liberation war, Bangladesh

had established herself as a responsible and forward-looking member of the international community.

He asserted that Bangladesh was now regarded as a voice of moderation, a proponent of disarmament and cultural of peace, and a positive advocate for various issues such as language rights, climate-change, migration and autism.

Highlighting Bangladesh’s achievements in economic and social development, the high commissioner said the country’s success story had made celebration of the Independence Day truly meaningful.

A colourful dance programme was an added attraction to the reception.

The performances of dance by Bangladeshi children to the tune of Tagore, Nazrul and patriotic songs enthralled the guests.

The reception hall was decorated with an impressive array of red-green

floral arrangement and a colourful banner in the backdrop. The hall was also lighted in a red-green theme.

Video documentaries on the touristic attractions of Bangladesh and

Bangladesh’s role in the UN were also on two screens almost throughout the event. Presentation of food cooked with a Bangladeshi touch and Bangladeshi desserts delighted the guests.

Earlier on March 26, Tarik Ahsan ceremonially hoisted the national flag on the premises of the Chancery of the High Commission, marking the Independence and National Day of Bangladesh.

Messages of president, prime minister, foreign minister and state minister were read out in the function.

Rich tribute was paid to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Fateha as well as special Monajat were offered for salvation of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and the martyrs of War of Liberation.

Officers and officials of the high commission and expatriate Bangladeshis living in Pakistan took part in the discussion.