Bangladesh envoy calls on Raja Zafarul Haq

ISLAMABAD July 12 (APP): Bangladesh High Commissioner to
Pakistan Tarik Ahsan called on Raja Zafar ul Haq here Wednesday.
The High commissioner conveyed the best wishes of government
of Bangladesh for Pakistani Prime Minister and people of Pakistan.
High Commissioner also briefed the leader of House on economic
and political developments in Bangladesh.
He appreciated the economic development program under China
Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the full-fledged membership of
Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
Raja Zafarul Haq appreciated brotherly sentiments of the
Bangladesh government for Pakistani people and the government and
wished better future relation between the two nations.
The High Commissioner appreciated the massive efforts Pakistan
had made in countering terrorism and also suggested establishment of
Parliamentary friendship groups – both in Bangladesh and Pakistan’s
Parliament.
