Bangladesh envoy calls on Raja Zafarul Haq

ISLAMABAD July 12 (APP): Bangladesh High Commissioner to

Pakistan Tarik Ahsan called on Raja Zafar ul Haq here Wednesday.

The High commissioner conveyed the best wishes of government

of Bangladesh for Pakistani Prime Minister and people of Pakistan.

High Commissioner also briefed the leader of House on economic

and political developments in Bangladesh.

He appreciated the economic development program under China

Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the full-fledged membership of

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Raja Zafarul Haq appreciated brotherly sentiments of the

Bangladesh government for Pakistani people and the government and

wished better future relation between the two nations.

The High Commissioner appreciated the massive efforts Pakistan

had made in countering terrorism and also suggested establishment of

Parliamentary friendship groups – both in Bangladesh and Pakistan’s

Parliament.