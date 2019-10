ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (APP):Balochistan players Mohammad Junaid and Akhtar Shah have been fined 50 per cent of their match fee for level-2 offences, relating to personal abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during a match in their team’s National U19 three-day match against Northern at Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot.

The incidents happened last Tuesday, said a press release issued by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).