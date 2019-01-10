Balochistan’s development federal governemnt’s top priority: Minister for Petroleum

QUETTA, Jan 10 (APP):Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan Thursday said, development and progress of Balochistan was federal government’s top priority.Federal government would cooperate at all levels with provincial set up to remove feelings of backwardness from Balochistan’s people. These views were expressed by Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan while meeting a Parliamentary delegation of Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf Balochistan led by Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Muhakhel. Provincial minister for transport Mir Umar Khan Jamal, Assistant to Chief Minister Balochistan for Energy Mubeen Khan Khailji, Nawabzada Muhammad Shareef Jogazei, Spokesperson PTI Balochistan Babar Yousufzai were also part of this delegation. The federal minister on this occasion emphasized PTI’s elected members of the Balochistan Assembly to play an effective role in legislation for development of the province and welfare of its people. The federal minister said that during his two-day visit to provincial capital Quetta, He would meet CM Balochistan and discuss various matters including expansion of Balochistan’s natural resources, provision of basic life amenities to masses in social sector and improving their standards of living. Different suggestions would be put forward for formulation of integrated strategy for the development of the province. “In this process of sustainable development, the federal government would utilize all available resources and will fully support Balochistan’s government”, he said. The minister said that PTI’s government is fully committed to purge corruption from the country. Government would fulfill all expectations of general public and establish corruption free Pakistan, he added.