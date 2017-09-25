Balochistan’s development beneficial to entire region: Achakzai

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP): Governor Balochistan Muhammad

Khan Achakzai on Monday said that “China’s Road and Belt

initiative was an innovative project that would generate not

only greater connectivity for trade and economic opportunities

but will help in development of economically deprived areas in

various parts of the world.

He was speaking at a briefing seminar at the European

Institute of Asian Studies (EIAS) Brussels on the topic

`Balochistan: Key to socio-economic development and

connectivity in the region,’ a message received here said.

The seminar was jointly organized by the Embassy of

Pakistan,Brussels and the European Institute of Asian Studies.

The Governor said “China Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC) would connect China to Afghanistan, Iran, Middle East

and Asia and at the same time the trade route, by taking in

fold China’s north western territory of Xinjiang and

Pakistan’s south western province of Balochistan would help in

bringing these two areas at par with other developed regions

in the respective countries”.

He said that in today’s world development and growth has

to be egalitarian otherwise it leads to conflict and chaos.

He said that trade and development brings prosperity which

leads to strengthening of values of tolerance and democracy.

He further said that CPEC holds opportunities for

European countries as by setting up industry in industrial

zones in areas close to the trade route could be beneficial

for them as well.

“Balochistan is preparing itself to become hub of

economic activity and connectivity and our development is

beneficial not only to our own people, but also for those

around us and beyond”, he added.

He said that European Union was taking great

interest in the Projects related to education

water management and renewable energy in the

province of Balochistan.

The Governor also referred to cooperation with EU which

is progressing satisfactorily. “Let me take this

opportunity to thankfully acknowledge the support that we

receive for our initiatives from international partners.

Recently, together with the EU, we have prepared a six-

year Balochistan Rural Development and Community

Empowerment Programme to reduce the negative impact

of economic deprivation,poverty, environmental

degradation and climate change”, he said.

In her concluding remarks Ambassador Mrs Naghmana

Alamgir Hashmi said that there were many misperceptions

about the CPEC.

Whereas contrary to misperception that it was a project

merely for building roads,she said 70% of the investment in

CPEC was towards energy sector.