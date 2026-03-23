Pakistan Day celebrated with national spirit in Ziarat

ZIARAT, Mar 23 (APP): Like the rest of the country, Pakistan Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervor in Ziarat district on Monday.

A series of events and ceremonies were organized to mark the historic occasion, reflecting national unity and pride.

The central flag-hoisting ceremony took place at the iconic Quaid-e-Azam Residency. The event was attended by senior district officials, with Deputy Commissioner Abdul Qudoos Achakzai serving as the chief guest. He hoisted the national flag amid a formal salute presented by a disciplined police contingent.

Among those present were Assistant Commissioner Sajjad-ur-Rehman and other district officers, who joined in commemorating the significance of the day.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Achakzai emphasized that Pakistan Day is not merely a celebration but a reaffirmation of the nation’s commitment to safeguarding the country. He said the day reminds citizens of the sacrifices made by their forefathers in the struggle for independence—sacrifices that must never be forgotten.

He stressed the need for collective efforts toward development and prosperity, adding that Pakistan belongs to all its citizens and everyone must play their role in ensuring its progress and security. “The prosperity of Pakistan will lead to the well-being of its people,” he noted.

Highlighting the importance of March 23, Achakzai recalled that the Lahore Resolution was presented on this day in 1940, laying the foundation for the creation of Pakistan. He urged citizens to honor the legacy of their ancestors and remain united as a patriotic nation, always ready to make sacrifices for the country’s survival and integrity.

The day’s events concluded with renewed pledges of unity, patriotism, and dedication to the nation, as citizens reaffirmed their commitment to Pakistan’s peace, progress, and stability.