IG pays tribute to martyrs of police, meets families of martyrs on Eid-ul-Fitr

QUETTA, Mar 22 (APP):Inspector General (IG) of Police Balochistan Muhammad Tahir visited Police Lines on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and paid tribute to martyrs of police.

He was accompanied by DIG Quetta Imran Shaukat, Commandant BC Ashfaq Ahmed, DIG Headquarters Hassan Asad Alvi and SSP Operations Asif Khan.

The IG visited the Police Martyrs’ Memorial and laid wreaths and paid tribute to their great sacrifices.

On the auspicious occasion of Eid, he met the families of the martyrs of the Balochistan Police and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs, forgiveness and patience of the families.

The relatives of the martyrs expressed their satisfaction and thanked IG Police Muhammad Tahir for the department’s full cooperation.

IG Police Muhammad Tahir visited the homes of DSP Mir Faisal, martyred Inspector Zubair Ahmed and martyred Sub-Inspector Mitha Khan and met their families and expressed heartfelt sympathy and solidarity and said that the brave martyrs are the pride of the nation whose eternal sacrifices would be written in golden letters in history.

He said that the martyrs and Ghazis are our real heroes. Due to their eternal sacrifices, today the people sleep peacefully. Their sacrifices will always be remembered, he added.

He visited CMH Hospital where he met with Ghazi police personnel who were injured in the line of duty and prayed for their speedy recovery.

The IG met the police personnel on the occasion of his visit to Sariab, New Sariab and Sadar police stations and congratulated and encouraged them for their excellent performance.

IG Police mingled with the citizens on this occasion.

He expressed love and trust in the strong relationship established between a common citizen and the police regarding their protection.