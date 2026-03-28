Governor Mandokhail stresses role of Jirga system in promoting unity and resolving tribal disputes

QUETTA, Mar 28 (APP): Governor of Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail has emphasized the continued importance of Pakistan’s traditional jirga system in resolving tribal disputes and fostering unity among communities, urging collective efforts to end longstanding conflicts.

Speaking during meetings with political, religious, and tribal leaders in Killa Abdullah and Pishin, Mandokhail said the jirga system remains a credible and effective mechanism for reconciliation. He stressed that the nation can no longer bear further hatred, tribal enmities, or regional disputes, calling for greater understanding and harmony.

Jaffar Mandokhail urged political leaders, religious scholars, and tribal elders to work alongside government authorities to actively resolve conflicts and restore peace. “This is the time to bring people closer and strengthen mutual understanding,” he said.

The governor issued strict instructions to district administrations to safeguard lives and property, warning that negligence in maintaining law and order would not be tolerated.

Earlier, during a visit to the Sigi area of Killa Abdullah, Mandokhail offered condolences to tribal elder Haji Muhammad Umar Khan Tareen over the martyrdom of his son, Aslam Khan Tareen. He also expressed sorrow over the killing of police officer Naqeebullah Tareen, announcing that a job would be provided to the slain officer’s son.

Accompanied by Provincial Minister Mir Asim Kurd Gello and tribal leaders, Mandokhail met local elders to discuss the prevailing situation.

Later, in the Yaro area of Pishin, the governor visited families of victims of another tragic shooting incident in which three people, including a father and daughter, were killed.

He extended condolences and reiterated the government’s commitment to restoring peace and preventing such incidents in the future.