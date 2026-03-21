Governor Balochistan congratulates on occasion of Nowruz celebration

QUETTA, Mar 21 (APP):Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel has congratulated all nation and the people of the entire region on the occasion of Nowruz and the arrival of spring.

He said that the celebration of Nowruz is the beginning of a new spring where we lay the foundation for a better future with hard work, new hope and positive thinking.

He said that Let us renew our resolve today to reconnect with nature, the new spring and our loved ones with a new zeal to create a world that is peaceful, just and equal for all because the festival of Nowruz also teaches us peace, human respect, solidarity and harmony with nature.