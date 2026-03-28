CM Bugti reaffirms education as top priority, lays foundation of welfare institution in Kuchlak

KUCHLAK, Mar 28 (APP): Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti has reaffirmed that the provision of quality education remains the top priority of the provincial government, emphasizing that education is the key driver of development and progress.

Speaking at a ceremony in Kuchlak to lay the foundation stone of a welfare educational institution, Sarfraz Bugti said that nations prioritizing education achieve lasting success.

He highlighted government efforts to strengthen the sector, including the reopening of 3,200 previously closed schools across the province.

Sarfraz Bugti pledged that no public school in Balochistan would remain closed, reiterating his commitment to uninterrupted access to education for all.

The chief minister welcomed the role of philanthropists in supporting educational initiatives, noting that their contributions complement government efforts and play a vital role in social uplift. He praised Daud Khan Khilji, head of the welfare institution, for his dedication to promoting education and assured full government support for its growth.

As part of the ceremony, Sarfraz Bugti distributed uniforms among students, underscoring the government’s commitment to grassroots education.

The ceremony was attended by provincial ministers Bakht Muhammad Kakar and Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, members of the provincial assembly including Zarak Khan Mandokhail, Ali Madad Jattak, and Malik Naeem Khan Bazai, Senator Shahzaib Khan Durrani, tribal elders, and a large number of residents.