Balochistan vows zero tolerance for terrorism as security forces thwart multiple attacks

QUETTA, Mar 30 (APP):The Balochistan government has reaffirmed its uncompromising stance on law and order, pledging intensified operations against terrorism across the province.

At a press conference in the Civil Secretariat, Provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau declared that “No compromise will be made on peace.” He emphasized that security operations would continue without discrimination, in line with directives from the Chief Minister to prioritize the protection of citizens’ lives and property.

The briefing was attended by senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat and the minister’s media affairs aide Babar Yousafzai.

Ziaullah Langau also warned against the misuse of social media, noting its negative societal impact, and stressed that only state institutions are authorized to possess weapons.

While acknowledging that the government prefers to avoid large-scale operations, he said such measures become unavoidable given the prevailing security situation.

The minister accused external elements, particularly India, of fueling terrorism in the province. While describing Afghanistan as a brotherly country, he said Pakistan cannot remain passive when its security personnel and civilians are being targeted. He condemned the exploitation of minors and women in militant activities as deeply regrettable.

Providing operational details, Media aide Babar Yousafzai revealed that terrorists attempted coordinated attacks late Sunday night in multiple areas, including Quetta. Security forces responded swiftly, preventing major damage.

However, one civilian was killed and 11 others were injured in the incidents. In Mastung, Jhal Magsi, and surrounding areas, security personnel successfully repelled assaults on key installations.

In Jhal Magsi, one militant was killed while two others were arrested in injured condition. Meanwhile, attacks targeting the Splinji checkpoint in Mastung and a police station in Jhal Magsi were foiled.

Tragically, an 11-year-old child lost his life during the violence, highlighting the human cost of ongoing instability. Officials praised local residents for supporting law enforcement agencies during the attacks, calling public cooperation vital for maintaining security.

Zia Langau concluded by reiterating the government’s commitment not only to restoring peace, but also to advancing education, healthcare, and basic services, stressing that negligence in governance would not be tolerated.