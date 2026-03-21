Balochistan Governor offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Quetta

QUETTA, Mar 21 (APP):Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the Governor House Mosque and offered special prayers for the security, prosperity and development of the country and the nation.

Later, Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandokhel mingled with the common citizens and political workers and greeted them individually on Eid. On this occasion, Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Kamran Khan Mullakhel, Inspector General of Police Muhammad Tahir Khan, senior government officers, Vice Chancellors of Balochistan Public Sector Universities, lawyers, civil society and political workers also met Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel and exchanged Eid-ul-Fitr greetings.