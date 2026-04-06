Balochistan enforces austerity measures, official’s vehicle seized for violation

QUETTA, Apr 06 (APP):The Balochistan government has begun strict enforcement of its austerity measures, taking action against officials found violating the policy.

According to the Livestock and Dairy Development Department, a government vehicle assigned to a district officer in Quetta has been withdrawn from the officer after the officer was found in breach of the austerity guidelines issued by Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti.

A formal notice has also been served, demanding an explanation from the officer.

The department has directed that the seized vehicle be immediately returned to the official pool, and a notification has been issued to ensure compliance.

The provincial government has made it clear that no negligence or violation of austerity measures will be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against all such incidents without discrimination. Officials emphasized that the purpose of these measures is to guarantee the transparent and efficient use of public resources.