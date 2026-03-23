Bakht Kakar urges unity, calls Pakistan Day a renewal of national pledge

QUETTA, Mar 23 (APP): Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar, a leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, has said that Pakistan Day is a moment to renew the national pledge to work collectively for the development, prosperity, and strength of Pakistan.

In his statement, Bakht Kakar emphasized that the sacrifices made by the nation’s founding leaders laid the foundation for a sovereign, dignified, and democratic state. He described Pakistan as a cherished homeland that will remain strong and enduring.

Highlighting the leadership of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he noted that the creation of Pakistan under Jinnah’s dynamic guidance brought a message of peace, brotherhood, and unity to the region. He referred to the Lahore Resolution as a decisive milestone that defined a shared destiny for the Muslims of the subcontinent, ultimately leading to the establishment of a democratic and welfare state.

The minister paid tribute to the people of Balochistan, stating that they continue to play an active role in the country’s progress with strong patriotic spirit. He added that the province’s residents have made immense sacrifices for the development and stability of Pakistan, particularly in confronting external threats and proxy challenges.

He stressed that these sacrifices remain unforgettable and are a testament to the people’s unwavering commitment to national integrity. According to Bakht Kakar, March 23 serves as a reminder that Pakistan was achieved through immense struggle and invaluable sacrifices, and it is the responsibility of every citizen to ensure its continued strength and prosperity.

Bakht Muhammad Kakar reiterated that the nation must remain united and steadfast in upholding the ideals upon which Pakistan was founded, ensuring that the country continues to thrive as a stable, prosperous, and resilient state.