Balochistan to plant billion trees in five years

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):The Forest and Wild Life Department of Balochistan (FWLDB) plans to launch billion tree-plantation campaign to reduce the challenges and impacts of global warming in the province.

Talking to APP on Monday, an official of FWLDB said the upcoming massive tree plantation drive would be kicked off from January for a period of a five years time. “The federal government will also contribute its share to Balochistan in the tree plantation campaign by paying Rs 64 per plant on the 25 percent out of the 1 billion trees in the province,” he said.