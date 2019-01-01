Balochistan to get first-ever mineral university soon: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP):Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday said Balochistan was going to have first-ever mineral university soon to train the human resource in the sector.

He was talking to Iqra Residential School and College, Quetta’s faculty members and students delegation, a press statement said.

He said owing to the abundance of natural resources in the province it was need of the hour to establish such a varsity.