Balochistan pavilion attracts visitors at Lok Mela

ISLAMABAD April 14 (APP): A large number of visitors thronged the ongoing Lok Mela at Shakarparian on Friday to have glimpse of the innovative craft of Balochistan artisans and artists who were ready to entertain them with music, dance, delicious cuisines and other entertainment.

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) allocated spacial pavilions to all the provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir for showcasing their indigenous folk culture in a creative and interactive manner.

The Balochistan pavilion set up by the Lok Virsa in collaboration with Balochistan Directorate of Culture, catches the visitors’ eye with presentation of the richness of Balochistan culture, arts, crafts, folk music, rituals, traditions, cuisine and folk entertainment.

The rich culture and traditions of Balochistan province have been beautifuly exhibited here at ten-day Lok Mela.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed told APP that the people living in Islamabad have a chance to see all the colours of Pakistan at such Melas, and they also get a chance to buy such handmade products, which are barely available in the market.

She said that promotion of Balochistan rich culture is the top priority of Lok Virsa, adding that this year, Lok Virsa invited artists from most of the parts of Balochistan in the Lok Mela.

A stall in the Balochistan pavilion showcased embroidered leather in the form of handbags, jewelry, dresses, key rings, sandals, books and photo frames. The popular dish of Balochistan province ‘Sajji’ is attracting large number of people here at Pavilion of lok Mela.

It consists of whole chicken in skewers marinated only in salt. Sajji is consdered when it is at the rate stage. It is served with special bread Naan or Roti.

Sajji is favourite dish of Balochistan people. Sajji is always made over an open fire as the burning wood lends a smoky flavour to the meat.

The ten-day Mela is held every year and features colourful folk performances. It will concludes on April 16.