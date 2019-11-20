Balochistan musical night enthralls audience at Lok Mela

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP):Lok Virsa hosted a Balochistan musical night on Wednesday featuring local folk songs at the Open Air Theatre as part of the 10-day Lok Mela.

Eminent Folk artists and musicians including Sachoo Khan, Saroz player, Taj Muhammad Tajal, Benjo player, Zulfiqar Ali, Dambora player and singers Akhtar Chanaal, Taj Buledi, Khadim Hussain, Naseeb Mazaar, Perveen Rani, Shafi Esaar, and others enthralled the audience at the Theatre.

Folk Festival ‘Lok Mela’ continues in Lok Virsa in which provinces across Pakistan are highlighting the beauty of their culture through shows of arts and crafts in provincial pavilions.

Balochistan pavilion outstood the pavilions of all other provinces at the festival in showing Balochistan’s rich culture and traditions this. A lot of people visited the pavilion showcasing Balochistan’s rich legacy.

The pavilion showed the beautiful culture of Balochistan through embroidery, dresses, music and food, which is typically a rare find in Islamabad. The pavilion has been set up by the Balochistan directorate of culture in collaboration with Lok Virsa.

The Balochistan contingent included craftspeople, folk artists, folk musicians and dance groups. Master artisans were Daryan Khan in traditional ‘saroz’ making, Miral Khan in leather embroidery, Muhammad Akram in handloom work, Rozi Khan in ‘Balochi chappal’ making, Malookan in Balochi embroidery and others.

Visitors took a keen interest in the Balochistan pavilion as it stood out among the pavilions of other provinces.

The organisers have allocated spacious pavilions to all the provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir for showcasing their indigenous folk culture in a creative and interactive manner

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Sports, Archives and Youth Affairs – Balochistan, Abdul Khaliq Hazara was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Khaliq said, “Lok Virsa deserves commendation for promoting the rich heritage of country in such a beautiful way. Lok Virsa’s effort in projecting the true culture of Balochistan is praiseworthy. “We will support every initiative that can lead to create national harmony and integration among the nation, which is need of the hour.”

A visitor, Tayyab Hanif, said, “One can see the glimpses from every corner of Pakistan created in the lush green surroundings of the Shakarparian Hills, contributing significantly to enhance the stature, beauty and landscape of the federal capital.”

The main event of the 10-day Lok Mela Dastarbandi/Chadarposhi of master artisans and folk artists will take place tomorrow at 5 pm at Lok Virsa open air theatre, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian.

Besides Dastarbandi/Chadarposhi, the ceremony will also present live colourful performances by folk artists and folk musicians.

Minister for Education, Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mahmood will be the Chief Guest at the occasion.

Lok Mela is going on with all its festivities from 10.00 a.m. to 9.00 p.m. till November 24 this year.