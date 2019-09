BEIJING, Sep 28 (APP):A 15-member Balochistan media delegation has recently concluded their fruitful 10-day journey in China, where they paid visits to the Chinese enterprises.

The Chinese enterprises have investments in Balochistan, including Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. (MCC), China Power International Development Ltd., their media counterpart, Economic Daily – China Economic Net (CEN), and toured around famous sites in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.