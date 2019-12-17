Balochistan Honermand Programme on cards

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):Balochistan Minister for Social Welfare and Non-Formal Education, Mir Asadullah Baloch has said that the Balochistan Honermand Programme would be launched soon to import technical skills among youth.

Talking to APP, the minister said that the government is taking measures to develop the technical institutions in the province on modern lines to fulfill the current day’s requirements.

Under the initiative of Honermand Programme, he informed that the provincial government will announce a special financial package of Rs100,000 for the youth to enable them to earn their livelihood on their own.

“It is time to promote technical education and encourage youth to acquire technical skills,” said and stressed to strengthen the basic structure of technical centers that would play role for the sustainability and development of the province.

“After imparting skill full training to the youth in different field of technology, they would be provided job opportunities abroad,” he added.

Baloch said, “It is our responsibility and need to create healthy environment to enable positive financial change in the life of youth living in rural or urban areas in the province.”

He said the government has planned to provide adequate training to motivate young people towards technical education.

To a question, the minister said the government was trying its best to provide maximum number of official jobs to the people.