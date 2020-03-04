Balochistan govt taking measures to protect heritage sites

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP):The Balochistan government has taking measures to protect the centuries old heritage and civilizations sites of the province.

The government had allocated Rs 200 million for the protection and renovation of Mehrgarh, Mir Chakra’s Fort, Shahi Tump-Makran Civilization, Kech valley and other archaic heritage sites, the official source told APP here on Wednesday.

“The strong traditions and cultural values are important to the people of Balochistan and have enabled them to keep their distinctive ancient cultural identity and lifestyle with a little change to this day,” the official noted.

Balochistan government has establishing tourist resorts in its coastal areas to promote the domestic tourism and facilitate foreign tourists visiting the area to witness its beautiful coastal lines.

The government had allocated Rs 1 billion to revise the master plan of provincial coastal areas and set up tourist resorts in Kund Malir, Gadani, Aurmara, Jioni and Kalmat.

In a bid to unlock the potential of tourism sectors of Balochistan, the government had decided to develop its coastal areas to facilitate tourists and, the source said.

They said the government was striving to provide basic facilities to the tourists. A holistic strategy was prepared to provide them best residential facilities in the tourist sites, sound infrastructure, best transports system and safe environments.

Under Public Private Partnership, the provincial government would establish Rest House at Taftan with a cost of Rs 100 million to provide residential facilities to the visitors of the area. The move was initiative to generate more revenue.

The government had earmarked Rs 300 million for the upscaling of tourist spots at Quetta, Ziarat and Lasbela districts to attract millions of local and foreign tourists.

The Balochistan government, he said, had allocated Rs 760 million for the development and promotion of the tourism venues of the province.

Highlighting the steps taken by the government to promote culture and tourism in the province, he maintained that the government had set up a culture and tourism policy first time in the provincial history.

“However, measures will be taken to conduct survey and Geo-mapping for the preservation of historical sites in the province to revamp and develop the sector,” he added.