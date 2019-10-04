Balochistan Govt kicks off development projects, expedites work over water supply schemes in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP):Balochistan government has decided to initiate various development and public welfare projects in Gwadar, besides expediting the work on water projects to resolve the longstanding issue of drinking water in the city.

Talking to APP, an official of the Balochistan government Friday said the provincial government had a plan to initiate the development and renovation work to improve the old structure of the Gwadar city, adding, the government had allocated a huge amount to construct and rehabilitate the roads in the area.

He said the government would construct ‘Eastbay Expressway’ as the road was the main artery of Gwadar Port through which the entire traffic of port will flow.

The objective of Eastbay Expressway was providing primary connectivity of the port with the network of National Highways.