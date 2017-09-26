Balochistan Governor discusses vital issues with European Parliament members

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): Governor Balochistan Muhammad Achakzai

Tuesday discussed bilateral issues with Chairman European

Parliament’s Friends of Pakistan Group Dr Sajjad Karim in Brussels.

According to a message received here, the negative propaganda

of certain elements regarding Balochistan also came under discussion

during the meeting.

Dr Sajjad Karim hosted a lunch in honor of the Governor Balochistan

in Brussels. Other MEPs including Charles Tennock MEP and Addrejs

Mamikins MEP as well as Pakistan’s ambassador to the EU, Naghmana

Hashmi were also present on the occasion.

Welcoming Governor Achakzai, to European Parliament, Dr Sajjad

Karim said he was encouraged to see that the representatives of

Balochistan had started to interact with international community

and law makers.

Dr Sajjad Karim urged Pakistan to step up its efforts to ensure that

the international community fully understood the

issues that it faced and combat the very real exercise, which was

underway to try to undermine Pakistan’s unity and understanding.