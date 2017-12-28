Balochistan development top priority of the government: Ahsan Iqbal

QUETTA, Dec 28 (APP):Federal Minister for Interior, Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said, development in Balochistan was the top priority of the government and launched several development projects in last three years for welfare of the people of province.

While addressing a ceremony at Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology Khuzdar, he said “government has allocated record funds for the universities of

Balochistan and working actively to promote higher education in the province and has established new universities in less-developed areas of the province to

expand higher education network.

On this occasion he laid foundation of Rs 800 million project to construct blocks

hostel and laboratory of the university. The establishment of universities in

Turbat, Zhob and Gwadar would provide the higher education opportunities to the

local population in their areas, he added.

While expressing his views on CPEC he said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC) is fate changer for 3 billion people across the region. CPEC is the

national project and politics on this will be injustice with the people of

Pakistan.

Government and all its functionaries are committed to accomplish its projects in letter

and spirit that fall under the frame work of CPEC . He said that CPEC will

equally benefit the most backward areas of Pakistan . It will not only connect

200 million of Pakistan rather it would open several avenues of cooperation for

the people, communities and states across the region.

He further added that no one will be allowed to sabotage this project of national

importance. Different energy projects under CPEC would help to overcome energy

crisis by 2018 as 35$ billion will be spent in energy sector . Out of 35

$billion major amount of 11$billion will spent in Sindh while 9 $billion in

Balochistan.

He said “Gwadar-Quetta route would be completed by December 2018 while Gwadar -Khuzdar -Ratodero road would also complete on stipulated time.”