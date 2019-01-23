Balochistan classic example of misgovernance during past ten years: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that last ten years of Balochistan were a classic example of misgovernance by the provincial governments.

In a tweet, the minister said that pension liability of the province has gone up from 290 million to 28.5 billion in 10 years, claiming that the provincial government had recruited 206,000 peons only.

Chaudhry Fawad said that the Punjab and Sindh were even worse where Shahbaz Sharif and Murad Shah have played havoc with funds of their respective provinces.