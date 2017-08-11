Balochistan blossoms with Independence Day celebrations

RAWALPINDI, Aug 11 (APP): Balochistan blossoms with hosts of
Independence Day celebrations being organized by provincial government and Pakistan
Army.
According to an Inter Services Public Relations statement issued
here on Friday, two events – ‘Sports Festival’ and ‘Education Gala’ were hallmark of
attraction for the youth of Balochistan.
In Sports Festival competitions in cricket, hockey, athletics, boxing,
volleyball, throw ball, football, badminton and tennis were played.
In these events players from all districts of Balochistan participated
enthusiastically. Whereas Education Gala was comprised of quiz competitions, story
writing, English and Urdu essay writing, poetry, photography, science and fine arts.
An ‘Azadi Mela’ is also scheduled to be held at Ayub Stadium .
Around nine youth groups as part of ‘Karwane Yekjehti’ are travelling to Quetta from
Karachi, Lahore, Hyderabad, Lasbella, Turbat, Multan, Islamabad, Khuzdar and Peshawar.
Azadi Parade will also be organised at Bugti Stadium, Quetta on the night of August 13
and 14.
