Balochistan Assembly session to be held on Monday

QUETTA, Aug 12 (APP):Speaker Balochistan Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani will chair the session

of Balochistan Assembly on Monday11 am at Shahrah-e-Zarghoon Road.

According to press release, the speaker Raheela Hameed Khan

Durrani will take oath from newly elected members of provincial assembly in

session.

Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be elected at 4 pm in

Balochistan Assembly session by newly elected MPAs through their votes.

However, MPAs had reached provincial capital to participate

the possession of Balochistan Assembly while political activities have been

continued in MPAs hostel Quetta.