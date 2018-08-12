Balochistan Assembly session to be held on Monday

QUETTA, Aug 12 (APP):Speaker Balochistan Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani will chair the session
of Balochistan Assembly on Monday11 am at Shahrah-e-Zarghoon Road.
According to press release, the speaker Raheela Hameed Khan
Durrani will take oath from newly elected members of provincial assembly in
session.
Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be elected at 4 pm in
Balochistan Assembly session by newly elected MPAs through their votes.
However, MPAs had reached provincial capital to participate
the possession of Balochistan Assembly while political activities have been
continued in MPAs hostel Quetta.
