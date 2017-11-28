Baloch urges PPP to help complete delimitation process

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP)::Minister for SAFRON Lt General (Retd), Abdul Qadir Baloch on Tuesday urged the Pakistan Peoples Party to help complete

the delimitation process as it was imperative for holding next general election in time.

Talking to a news channel, he said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), having heavy mandate, was a popular party

of the country. Its government after coming into power in 2013 election had overcome many challenges being faced by the country. The issues of law and order, terrorism, energy, unrest in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa had been addressed by the

PML-N government, he added.

Due to the operations Zarb-e-Azb and Radaal Fasaad, the peace and tranquility had been restored in the country, the minister

said.

To a question, Baloch said the situation emerged after the Faizabad had conveyed a bad image of the country internationally.

All the political and religious parties should sit together and evolve a strategy for settling any important matter discussed at a

proper forum.