Baligh Ur Rehman condemns Quetta’s Blast

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Federal Minster for Ministry of
Federal Education and Professional Training Muahmmad Baligh Ur
Rehman Sunday condemned Quetta bomb blast.
In his message, Baligh Ur Rehman termed it an inhuman and
shameful act of terrorism and expressed his profound grief and
sorrow over the loss of precious lives.
He said that the elements involved in such activities were
enemies of the country and humanity.
He prayed for early recovery of the injured. Baligh ur rehman
also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in
eternal peace.
