ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):The daughters of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Bakhtawar

Bhutto Zardari and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari Monday witnessed

the proceedings of the maiden session of 15th National Assembly.

Aseefa Bhutto and Bakhtawar Bhutto accorded standing ovations

to their father Asif Ali Zardari, and brother Bilwal Bhutto Zardari when

their names were called to sign the roll register after taking the oath.