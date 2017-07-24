‘Bajwa’s appointment as SBP governor not violation of SBP Act’

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP): The government on Monday clarified
that the appointment of Tariq Bajwa as State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)
governor was not a violation of the SBP Act 1956.
“With reference to the resolution reportedly tabled today in
the Senate of Pakistan regarding the appointment of Tariq Bajwa as
Governor State Bank of Pakistan, it is clarified that his
appointment is in no way in violation of the SBP Act 1956,” a
press release said.
Bajwa was appointed as SBP governor by the President of Pakistan
and he took charge of his office on July 17, 2017 after he retired
from civil service on reaching his superannuation age on June 18,
2017, it added.
It would be pertinent to mention here that in addition to
economists, bankers, chartered accountants etc., several civil
servants after retirement from service have been appointed as
SBP governor in the past.
